Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Decreased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after buying an additional 2,044,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,147,000 after acquiring an additional 176,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 167,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.2%

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

