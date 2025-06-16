1,139 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $370.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

