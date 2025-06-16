13,048 Shares in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR) Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 115,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BUFR opened at $30.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $31.39.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

