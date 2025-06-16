1,371 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $176.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

