1,638 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after acquiring an additional 605,403 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $132.87 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day moving average of $131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,599 shares of company stock worth $333,600. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

