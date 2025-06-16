1,684 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

TRGP stock opened at $174.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $184.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

