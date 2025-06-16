19,903 Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.06% of Liquidity Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 175,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Liquidity Services by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $23.40 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $116.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.20 million.

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $847,651.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,220.58. This trade represents a 11.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,100 shares of company stock worth $3,223,400. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

