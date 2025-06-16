2,127 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOLV. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

