21,676 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.56 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

