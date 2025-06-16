2,187 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,855,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $116,756,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $100,579,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 707,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after acquiring an additional 479,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,189,000 after acquiring an additional 387,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Wall Street Zen raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $170.87 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average is $168.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

