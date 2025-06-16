3,000 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,856 shares of company stock valued at $35,537,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9%

CB stock opened at $286.59 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.72 and a 200 day moving average of $281.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

