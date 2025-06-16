32,837 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

