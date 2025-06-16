335 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after buying an additional 886,266 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $330,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after buying an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.0%

URI stock opened at $695.09 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $662.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $690.24.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

