3,362 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $65.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $719,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,919.22. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,638 shares of company stock worth $9,632,165. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

