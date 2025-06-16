3,477 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.