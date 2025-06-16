3,535 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $114,185,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,761,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after purchasing an additional 768,595 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,611.24. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,392 shares of company stock worth $437,399 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

