4,073 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EQT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 216,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EQT by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $56.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

