4,236 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,071. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

