4,846 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Bought by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,846 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9%

SSD opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.51.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.