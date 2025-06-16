488 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 488 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,135,018.20. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.71.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $552.68 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,141.57, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $596.64 and a 200-day moving average of $661.96.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.