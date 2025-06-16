6,071 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,987.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 759,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price objective on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.