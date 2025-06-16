6,500 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coupang by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Coupang by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Coupang by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupang by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $5,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,319,421 shares in the company, valued at $37,418,779.56. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,966,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,267,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,176,269. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $785,280,811. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

