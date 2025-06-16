6,905 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Bought by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after buying an additional 6,352,197 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares during the period.

IBIT opened at $59.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

