831 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

