A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Earns Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

ATEN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. A10 Networks has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,980.82. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $771,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 81.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 120.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 94,641 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

