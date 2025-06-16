ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBNY. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research downgraded ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

NYSE:ABBNY opened at $58.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ABB has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

