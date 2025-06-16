ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBNY. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research downgraded ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABB
ABB Trading Down 0.7%
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABB
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.