Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,681 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,339,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,734,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,602,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,092,000.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $82.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

