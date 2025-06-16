Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $122.80 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

