Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Stock Position Decreased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,028,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 841,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $15,397,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 25.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52,174 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $6.93 on Monday. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.1992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Aegon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

