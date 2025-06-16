Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Head to Head Comparison

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alps Alpine and Schneider Electric S.E., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alps Alpine 1 0 0 0 1.00 Schneider Electric S.E. 0 2 0 2 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Alps Alpine and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alps Alpine 0.02% 1.73% 0.93% Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alps Alpine $6.68 billion 0.30 -$205.71 million $2.42 7.93 Schneider Electric S.E. $41.29 billion 3.52 $4.33 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Alps Alpine and Schneider Electric S.E.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Alps Alpine.

Dividends

Alps Alpine pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Alps Alpine pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alps Alpine has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats Alps Alpine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor. Its products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, Encoder, aspherical glass lens with metal holder, HAPTIC reactor, trimagic converter, current sensor, magnetic sensor, millimeter-wave sensor, GNSS module, 5G NR module, power window switch, electric shifter, sound system, cabin controller, smart door trim, electric shifter, integrated display, premium sound speakers, and customized car products. The company also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services, as well as transportation, storage, and forwarding services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches. It also provides access control, controllers, expansion modules, servers and HMIs, fire and security products, sensors, valves and valve actuators, and variable speed and frequency drives; energy management and software solutions; feeder automation, grid automation, and SCADA software products; and medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. In addition, the company offers critical power and cooling services, data center cooling and software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring, surge protection and power conditioning, and uninterruptible power supply products; and home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches, and electrical sockets. Further, the company provides human machine interface, industrial automation software and communication, interface relays, measurement and control relays, measurement and instrumentation products, motion controls and robotics, signaling units, solar and energy storage, power supplies, power protection and transformers, process control and safety, RFID systems, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as PLC, PAC, and dedicated controllers. Schneider Electric S.E.was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

