Alumis (ALMS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 18th. Analysts expect Alumis to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.35). On average, analysts expect Alumis to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alumis alerts:

Alumis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $3.14 on Monday. Alumis has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alumis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alumis news, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,227,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,531,835.40. This represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Colowick bought 16,104 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $112,244.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,244.88. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 397,044 shares of company stock worth $1,891,895.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALMS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Alumis by 64.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alumis by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alumis by 21.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

About Alumis

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.