Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,596,000 after acquiring an additional 81,557 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 98,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 144,268 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,595.50. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,563.82. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

