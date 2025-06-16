Analysts Offer Predictions for SMMT Q2 Earnings

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

SMMT has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $19.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -70.64 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $36.91.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.