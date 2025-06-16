Analysts Set Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Price Target at $61.60

Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBTA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Ibotta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 563,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,527.15. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marisa Daspit sold 1,243 shares of Ibotta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $61,453.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,582.08. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,703,146 in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ibotta during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ibotta in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ibotta by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ibotta by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ibotta by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

IBTA opened at $41.55 on Friday. Ibotta has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of -0.84.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. Ibotta’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Ibotta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

