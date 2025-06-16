Analysts Set Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target at $24.60

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Capmk raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.3%

LINC stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $709.58 million, a PE ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $142,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,892.37. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,366.60. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,172,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 209,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.