Analyzing 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $715.07 million 0.33 -$67.59 million ($0.21) -8.29 CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares 8X8 and CrowdGather”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -6.33% -1.45% -0.21% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 3 2 3 0 2.00 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 0.00

8X8 presently has a consensus price target of $2.51, indicating a potential upside of 44.50%. Given 8X8’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Summary

8X8 beats CrowdGather on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

