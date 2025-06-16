Andrew Pridham Sells 445,941 Shares of MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Pridham sold 445,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.21 ($4.68), for a total transaction of A$3,215,680.55 ($2,088,104.25).

Andrew Pridham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, April 28th, Andrew Pridham sold 487,139 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.25 ($4.06), for a total transaction of A$3,045,105.89 ($1,977,341.49).

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 2.17.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.