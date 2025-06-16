Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $437,291,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $410,010,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 663.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $151,342,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,987,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,289,000 after purchasing an additional 816,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

