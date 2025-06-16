Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $14,347,150.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 40,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.37, for a total value of $6,774,800.00.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.5%

ARES stock opened at $166.55 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day moving average of $167.04.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

