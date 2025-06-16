Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ARM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
ARM Price Performance
Shares of ARM opened at $135.55 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a PE ratio of 178.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on ARM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.
About ARM
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
