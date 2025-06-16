ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARR. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 0.8%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,045,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 156,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,865,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARR opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.37. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.18%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -822.86%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.