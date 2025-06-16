ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on ARR. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 0.8%
NYSE ARR opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.37. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $21.93.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.18%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -822.86%.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.