ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARR. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,045,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 156,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,865,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ARR opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.37. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.18%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -822.86%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

