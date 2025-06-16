Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Increased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.3%

ARW stock opened at $121.91 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

