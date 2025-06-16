Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,765 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.3%

CM stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

