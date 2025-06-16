Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.45 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341,273 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.7%

HPE stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

