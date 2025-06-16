Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in eBay by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,032,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $421,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

eBay Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $999,634.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,053 shares in the company, valued at $25,698,690.18. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,279 shares of company stock valued at $20,872,193 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.