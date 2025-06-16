Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in LKQ by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in LKQ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in LKQ by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in LKQ by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

