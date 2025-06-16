Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 163,285 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $199,890,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,374,000 after purchasing an additional 899,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after purchasing an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after purchasing an additional 645,746 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after purchasing an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $111.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.