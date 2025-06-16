Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) EVP Sells $2,967,000.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,499. This trade represents a 25.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BATRA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 7.4% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth $385,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 32.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

