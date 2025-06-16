Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) EVP Michael P. Plant Sells 69,000 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,499. This represents a 25.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 0.54. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after buying an additional 1,215,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 105.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after buying an additional 693,351 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after buying an additional 618,887 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at $15,794,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 24.3% during the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,732,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,333,000 after buying an additional 338,655 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

