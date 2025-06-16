Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 493.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $560.01 million, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

